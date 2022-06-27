ML & R Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32,979 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 298.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $899,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,398,000.

AVUS opened at $66.99 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40.

