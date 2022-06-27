Mizuho Cuts Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target to $172.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ARE. TheStreet lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.17.

Shares of ARE stock opened at $143.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $615.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.88%.

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total value of $857,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,110,474.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

