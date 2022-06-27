Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Chemicals from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Mitsui Chemicals stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Mitsui Chemicals has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $18.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

