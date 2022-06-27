MintMe.com Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. MintMe.com Coin has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $83,428.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,894.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,201.99 or 0.05752560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00027646 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00267632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00079081 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00580520 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.74 or 0.00534756 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

