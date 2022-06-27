MileVerse Achieves Market Cap of $12.81 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One MileVerse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. MileVerse has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MileVerse has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00143635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014464 BTC.

About MileVerse

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,221,629 coins. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MileVerse’s official message board is medium.com/mileverse . MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com

MileVerse Coin Trading

