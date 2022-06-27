Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $188.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAA. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.75.

MAA opened at $172.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,382,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

