Michael S. Turner Sells 10,000 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $179,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of 908 Devices stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.40. 289,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,879. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $609.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 1.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $41.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.83.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. 908 Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in 908 Devices in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

