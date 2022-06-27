Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 164.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,044 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.55. 463,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,771,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.64.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.87.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

