Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Position Reduced by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK opened at $93.95 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

