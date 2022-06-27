Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Price Target Cut to €8.10

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €8.50 ($8.95) to €8.10 ($8.53) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Meliá Hotels International from €8.30 ($8.74) to €8.80 ($9.26) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.45.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMIZF remained flat at $$7.52 on Monday. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31.

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 380 hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO, a platform for B2B clients.

