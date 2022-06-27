Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.11

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.11, but opened at $6.33. Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 38,969 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLCO. CICC Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

