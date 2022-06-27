MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.13.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

