McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.41 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

In related news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,000 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $163,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $612,000. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 271.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after acquiring an additional 18,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

