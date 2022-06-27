Matrix Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Broadcom accounts for 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 34.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.70.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $505.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $204.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.84. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.71 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

