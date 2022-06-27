Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

NYSE BLK traded down $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.