Matrix Trust Co Makes New Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after purchasing an additional 192,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,288,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,010,396,000 after purchasing an additional 71,631 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,099,650,000 after purchasing an additional 66,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,016,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,102,000 after buying an additional 68,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE BLK traded down $8.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $638.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $741.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
