Matrix Trust Co Invests $337,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Aflac makes up about 0.1% of Matrix Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.30.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,084. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

