Matrix Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,051 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 305,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 241,070 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,853,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.27. 13,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

