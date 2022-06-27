Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 272,421 shares.The stock last traded at $14.15 and had previously closed at $14.61.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Materialise from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $757.82 million, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 208.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 45,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. Its Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

