Masari (MSR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $246.00

Masari (MSR) traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 27th. Masari has a market capitalization of $111,171.60 and approximately $246.00 worth of Masari was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Masari coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Masari has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,767.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,193.45 or 0.05746693 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00027893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00268870 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00079199 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.12 or 0.00588029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.32 or 0.00536050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Masari Profile

Masari (CRYPTO:MSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Masari’s total supply is 16,726,724 coins. Masari’s official website is getmasari.org . The official message board for Masari is forum.getmasari.org . The Reddit community for Masari is /r/masari and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Masari’s official Twitter account is @masaricurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Masari is a privacy-focused PoW cryptocurrency based on CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Masari

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Masari directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Masari should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Masari using one of the exchanges listed above.

