Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.

Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306,550 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 9.1% of Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $28,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,685. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.82 billion. Analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.