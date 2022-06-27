M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON MWE opened at GBX 64 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.66 million and a P/E ratio of 18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 64.85. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a twelve month low of GBX 43.06 ($0.53) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.80 ($1.09).
