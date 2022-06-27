LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) PT Set at €750.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($789.47) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MC. HSBC set a €800.00 ($842.11) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays set a €830.00 ($873.68) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €723.00 ($761.05) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($857.89) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €587.40 ($618.32) on Thursday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($205.74) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($274.26). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €586.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €642.66.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

