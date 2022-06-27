Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to SEK 88 at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from SEK 94 to SEK 88 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNMF. Barclays lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 112 to SEK 110 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $991.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0701 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.