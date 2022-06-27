Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.32

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 57700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUM. Raymond James set a C$1.75 price target on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Lumina Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.51 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$135.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.