Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Cut by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.74. 67,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.60 and its 200-day moving average is $217.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.