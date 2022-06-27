Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,272 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,325. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

