Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $72.25.

LPX opened at $52.57 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 105.01% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.31%.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

