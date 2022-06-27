Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $544.42 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Loopring has a total market cap of $544.42 million and $61.27 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,088,530 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Buying and Selling Loopring

