Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Trading 18.2% Higher

Lite Access Technologies Inc. (CVE:LTE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 18.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 354,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 106,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10.

Get Lite Access Technologies alerts:

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro-duct and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product, Fibre Optic Installation, and Concrete Cutting. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services for use in various communication networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.