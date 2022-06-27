Liquity Hits One Day Volume of $2.08 Million (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Liquity has a total market cap of $85.20 million and $2.08 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00144043 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00075585 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00014545 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,712,825 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.