Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,839 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $25.47.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
