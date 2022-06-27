Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 51,985 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,323,839 shares.The stock last traded at $24.73 and had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

