Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Raises Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This is a boost from Liberty Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,153.79.

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor loans; unsecured and secured personal loans; secured and unsecured loans to small and medium enterprises; and self-managed superannuation loans.

