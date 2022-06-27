Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.74. Liberty Energy shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 14,600 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on LBRT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $30,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,206.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,428,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,791,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

