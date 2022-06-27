Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Stock Price Down 5%

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was down 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.43 and last traded at $38.74. Approximately 235,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,168,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.79.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LI shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Li Auto from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Li Auto from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,079.00 and a beta of 1.73.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Li Auto’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Li Auto by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the third quarter valued at $343,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 3.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Li Auto by 71.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Li Auto by 6.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

