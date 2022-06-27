Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Leslie’s from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Leslie’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.18.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL opened at $16.23 on Thursday. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $13.74 and a 1 year high of $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Leslie’s by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth $138,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.