Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LCI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. Analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 67,676 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

