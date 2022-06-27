Lannett (NYSE:LCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
LCI opened at $0.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $24.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.05.
Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 84.91%. Analysts predict that Lannett will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
