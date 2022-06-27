Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Anna Reilly Sells 10,000 Shares

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LAMR traded down $0.91 on Monday, hitting $91.18. 396,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $451.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 110.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

