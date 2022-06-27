LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair downgraded F-star Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

FSTX stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. F-star Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The company has a market cap of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.84.

F-star Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities analysts predict that F-star Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $120,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 295,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About F-star Therapeutics (Get Rating)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.