Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.41

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.46, with a volume of 87908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.39.

ADRNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, April 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.96.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.4683 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

