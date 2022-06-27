Komodo (KMD) Price Reaches $0.20

Komodo (KMD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $400,343.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.49 or 0.00306242 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00070319 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000575 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 132,332,136 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

