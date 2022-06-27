kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of kneat.com (OTC:FBAYF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

kneat.com stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. kneat.com has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

