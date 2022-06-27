Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Kkr Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

