KeyFi Price Reaches $0.11 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. One KeyFi coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KeyFi has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $299,766.59 and approximately $4,241.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00180833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00062710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014372 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

