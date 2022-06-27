Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,625 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF comprises about 2.0% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,597,000. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 64,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,029,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,570,000. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,000.

FLBL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,719 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.53.

