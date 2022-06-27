Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 23,326 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 4.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Shares of FDL traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $36.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,660. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.78.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.