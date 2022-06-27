Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 1,256 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,564. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

