Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $977,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in PayPal by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in PayPal by 66,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.60. The stock had a trading volume of 297,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,920,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

