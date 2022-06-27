Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Grows Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,706,000 after buying an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,315,000 after buying an additional 83,114 shares in the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 947,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,789,000 after buying an additional 55,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 947,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.65. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,863. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $56.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.86.

