Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 302.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.16. 328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,447. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $90.03 and a one year high of $95.37.

