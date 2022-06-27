Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 192.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 45,793 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 601,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA traded up $1.69 on Monday, hitting $60.03. 13,169,189 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

